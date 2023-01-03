Sky Sports signs SA20 cricket league deal

Sky Sports has announced a new 5-year rights deal within their cricket portfolio, with the new South Africa T20 cricket league.

Beginning on January 10th, the league is set to entertain local and international cricket fans and seek to attract new audiences of all ages. Across four weeks, 33 matches featuring six global franchises will be broadcast on Sky Sports, showcasing the live action from 102 world class players including some of England’s World Cup winning squad, such as captain Jos Buttler, and the now most expensive IPL player Sam Curran.

The League features six privately-owned teams, who will play each other twice in a round-robin stage before the semis and final. SA20 has the backing of some of the most recognised T20 franchises in the world, with several IPL strongholds branching out to establish a greater international footprint.

Bryan Henderson, Director of Cricket at Sky Sports, commented: “We are thrilled to add the SA20 to our portfolio of cricket rights. We believe it will be a terrific competition with some of the best English players involved.”

Sky Sports will also broadcast the three England Men’s ODI’s taking place in South Africa on January 27th, January 29th and February 1st.