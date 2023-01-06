IndiaCast partners with Amagi to launch FAST channel

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced that IndiaCast Media Distribution Pvt. Ltd., the multi-platform content asset monetisation entity jointly owned by TV18 and Viacom18, has partnered with it to launch Desi Play TV, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel in HD on Sling in the US and Plex across the US, Canada, and Middle East regions. This is the first FAST channel from the network and will showcase some of the most popular, hand-picked Hindi shows with English subtitles from the Viacom18 content library.

The channel features iconic shows like Uttaran, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Dev, Tu Aashiqui, Kitchen Champion and Mahakaali along with a local US based food show Dine With Colors. Desi Play TV connects with the shared tastes of South Asian viewers, their values & culture with a variety of shows across genres like Drama, Cookery, Comedy, Lifestyle, Crime and Mythology. Aptly named as Desi Play TV, the channel aims to reach out to the desi audience worldwide, who can play premium quality content anytime, for free.

Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of Amagi, said, “At Amagi, we cherish every opportunity we can get to bring great content closer to its intended audience. Our partnership with IndiaCast in launching their first Free Ad-supported Streaming TV channel has been a gratifying experience for us. Gaining access to IndiaCast’s rich content library on FAST will bring great cheer to the Indian diaspora in the USA.”

Commenting on the launch, Govind Shahi, Executive VP & Head, IndiaCast International Business, said: “It’s a huge step for us to launch the network’s first FAST channel at a time of significant growth in this space, with viewers willing to experiment and adopt newer and convenient options of content consumption. We are extremely delighted to partner with Amagi for this launch. With more platform launches scheduled in the coming months, combined with our rich library of content on the channel, we are sure that Desi Play TV will be widely accepted by our South Asian viewers.”

Sachin Gokhale, Senior VP & Business Head – Americas, UK, Europe & FAST, IndiaCast International Business, added: “With Desi Play TV, our South Asian viewers now get free access to their most-loved premium Hindi shows from the Viacom18 library on their favourite digital streaming platforms whenever, wherever, and on whatever device they want to watch them on and that too at no cost. We will continue to invest in and develop this novel product – programming the best of content, having more partnerships to make it more and more accessible to consumers and supporting the offering with relevant and targeted interest-based advertising campaigns.”

Launched as a new channel brand under the network, Desi Play TV is aptly positioned as #PricelessEntertainment attributing to the best of content available to watch for free on the channel. By partnering with Amagi, Desi Play TV will gain the full advantage of Amagi’s best-in-class cloud technology services that include the broadcast-grade channel playout solution, Amagi CLOUDPORT, and the advanced dynamic server-side ad insertion solution, Amagi THUNDERSTORM. As the leading technology provider in the global FAST ecosystem, Amagi will also be able to generate high visibility for Desi Play TV.