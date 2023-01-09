ESA partners with Euroconsult

The European Space Agency (ESA) and Paris-based Euroconsult have created a partnership to “empower entrepreneurship and the development of innovative space solutions”. They have signed a Letter of Intent and will focus on European space start-ups.

The agreement sees such start-ups getting help and data from Euroconsult “that aim to enhance knowledge and access to business opportunities for the incubated companies”.

ESA’s Business Incubation Centres, an initiative launched in 2003 by the European Space Agency’s Technology Transfer Programme Office, have grown to become the largest network of space incubators in Europe. More than 25 Centres have been established to date in some 80 locations across all the ESA Member States, each hosting a selection of young, local companies working within the space sector value chain. Incubated companies can remain on the programme for up to two years before graduating and benefit from funding, coaching, technical advice and a global network of industry and research contacts, with more than 1,200 companies making up the prestigious list of alumni/incubated companies to date.

In addition, the collaboration will provide prominent space sector entrepreneurs with networking opportunities at all of Euroconsult’s events, including the chance to rub shoulders with top level executives from major established space companies at Euroconsult’s flagship annual conference, World Satellite Business Week in Paris.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher stated, “this partnership between Euroconsult and our Business Incubation Centres emphasises the priority we give to space commercialisation and to the development of high-potential space startups. Through this partnership, we will complement the technical and market intelligence support we already provide to our BIC startups with additional intelligence and networking opportunities, further supporting them in their journey to scaling-up. This partnership is to be seen in the frame of our ScaleUp programme proposed to European Ministers for subscription in ESA’s next Ministerial Council this November.”