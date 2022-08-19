Larrea named Director of Euroconsult US

Euroconsult Group, the global consulting firm in the space sector, has announced the appointment of Natalia Larrea as Director of Euroconsult US. Larrea will lead the development of the company’s office in Washington DC and further expand business relations with US space stakeholders.

Prior to this, Larrea served as Principal Advisor at Euroconsult Canada, leading strategic market and policy assignments for North American private and governmental organisations in the space sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Natalia as the new Director of our US office,” said Steve Bochinger, Chief Operating Officer of Euroconsult. “Natalia brings considerable experience within Euroconsult, assessing emerging trends in the space sector and supporting key space market players to adapt to their changing market environments. Through her expertise, passion, and leadership, Natalia is the right person to implement the next steps of Euroconsult’s development in the US.”

“I am truly thankful for the opportunity to expand Euroconsult’s US presence during such an exciting period for the space sector,” added Larrea. “I look forward to further growing our US team and to supporting US space stakeholders in their decision-making process through the range of services that have made the global reputation of Euroconsult for nearly 40 years”.