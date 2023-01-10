The UK House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has agreed that Damian Green MP will act as Chair during the absence of Julian Knight.

Knight announced December 2022 that he would be recusing himself from Parliament until a complaint made about him to the Metropolitan Police has been resolved.

Green has been a member of the Committee since the start of the current Parliament. The Conservative MP for Ashford has previously served as First Secretary of State and Work and Pensions Secretary.

“This year will undoubtably bring with it some major policy challenges in the world of DCMS, with online safety, the future of public service broadcasting, sports governance and gambling all likely to feature high up on the agenda,” commented Green. “The Committee will continue the important work it has been doing asking the right questions and scrutinising the approach and decisions of the Government and others.”