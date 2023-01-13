HBO Max raises ad-free sub price in US

Warner Bros Discovery is increasing HBO Max’s ad-free subscription fee in the US for the first time since the SVoD service launched in 2020.

Prices for the platform will rise by $1 to $15.99 (plus tax) a month for US subscribers on their their next billing cycle, on or after February 11th.

HBO Max said in a statement: “This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users.“

The hike comes just days before the premiere of the highly-anticipated video game adaptation The Last of Us.

For comparison, the most popular Netflix subscription tier in the US costs $15.49.