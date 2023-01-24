Tinuiti acquires Ampush

Tinuiti, the independent performance marketing firm across streaming TV, Google, Meta and Amazon, has announced its acquisition of Ampush, a marketing agency with a core focus across social platforms that provides end-to-end performance creative and customer acquisition capabilities.

Tinuiti says the acquisition expands and complements its paid social capabilities, in addition to now providing brands access to social best practices, campaigns, creative, and data through industry-differentiated technology.

Founded in 2010, Ampush is based in New York City with nearly 90 employees, with an additional presence in San Francisco and remotely. Ampush partners with e-commerce and subscription commerce brands including Instacart and Starz.

Zach Morrison, CEO at Tinuiti, commented: “With Tinuiti’s acquisition of Ampush, we’re unlocking a new level of social capabilities for clients designed not only for today’s landscape, but for long term success – an end-to-end offering with expertise that combines creative with differentiated landing page technology and data. Not only are they the right business fit, they are also the right cultural fit who shares similar values and core philosophies for creating employee happiness and establishing an environment that empowers its employees with a culture of ownership.”

This deal marks the third acquisition since 2021 for Tinuiti, following the purchase of The Ortega Group, an Amazon-specialist agency in March 2021, followed by Bliss Point Media in August 2021, formally launching Tinuiti’s Streaming+ division. Ampush CEO Jon Oberlander, will lead the Tinuiti Social Division as EVP, Social and report to Tinuiti’s Chief Solutions Officer, Obele Brown-West.

Jon Oberlander, EVP of Social at Tinuiti, added: “Since our founding in 2010, Ampush has built a reputation as a best-in-class social agency driven by a performance-oriented culture of ownership and innovation. We believe in the effectiveness of our unique approach — leveraging both technology and creativity to solve for the entire customer acquisition journey, impression all the way through conversion, to drive unprecedented growth for our clients. Today, we’re incredibly excited to bring this approach to Tinuiti, combining our talented teams and offering our clients even stronger technology-enabled solutions across the full breadth of their portfolios.”