AEW on DAZN

DAZN Group has secured exclusive broadcast rights to professional wrestling content from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a multi-year agreement that will bring its matches and entertainment to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia.

AEW is a fresh US professional wrestling league taking the world by storm, headed by founder and general manager Tony Khan – who also holds executive roles at Premier League football club Fulham and NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars.

AEW’s roster includes Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Jon Moxley, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Dr Britt Baker, Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, The Acclaimed, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, Wardlow, Billy Gunn, Danhausen, Jeff Jarrett, Hook and more.

Effective immediately, the promotion will add more than 200 events annually to DAZN’s schedule, including:

AEW: Dynamite – Every Wednesday

AEW: Rampage – Every Friday

AEW Battle of the Belts – 4x per year

AEW PPVs – 4x per year

AEW Dark Elevation – Every Monday

AEW Dark – Every Tuesday

AEW is available on DAZN in the following countries: Albania, Alderney, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Jan Mayen Islands, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Svalbard, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.