New CEOs at Orange Spain, France

The Orange group has announcesd the appointment of Jean-François Fallacher as CEO of Orange France from April 3rd. He will replace Fabienne Dulac, who after eight years at the helm, has chosen to take on new challenges within the Group. Dulac will remain on the Executive Committee and will contribute to the deployment of the upcoming strategic plan.

Additionally Jean-François Fallacher – currently CEO of Orange Spain – is set to be replaced by Ludovic Pech, the current Chief Financial Officer of Orange Middle East & Africa. Fallacher will remain a member of Orange Spain’s Board of Directors.

Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange, commented: “I would like to thank Fabienne Dulac for her commitment over eight years as head of Orange France. Through her action, she has strengthened the network leadership and customer excellence of Orange in France. During this time, Orange played an essential role in the success of the deployment of Fiber in France. Thanks to her work and that of her teams, France can today boast of having the most extensive Fiber network in Europe. We will continue to work together in the coming months. I am delighted to now welcome Jean-François Fallacher as the new head of Orange France. I know I can count on his very solid international experience and on his operational expertise to continue to develop Orange’s leadership in France in the service of our customers.”