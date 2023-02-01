DC Studios announces new slate of film & TV projects

DC Studios Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced plans for their first 10 film and television projects under the new DC banner they lead across film, television, and animation.

Gunn (pictured) and Safran are designing and implementing a long-term interconnected story for the iconic franchise and characters, and announced the beginning of ‘Chapter 1’ focused on ‘Gods and Monsters’ with five new films and five television series for HBO Max already in development.

“As we craft the plan for DC Studios, we are thrilled to share with fans the first 10 stories they can expect from the unified DC Universe featuring some of our most well-known characters as well as the next generation of marquee characters” said Safran. “Chapter 1 tells cohesive stories that highlight love, compassion, and the innate goodness of the human spirit, all designed to minimise audience confusion and maximise audience engagement across platforms.”

Gunn is writing Superman: Legacy, the first film of the new slate, which will be released in theaters globally on July 11th 2025. The highly-anticipated sequel The Batman – Part II is slated for release on October 3rd 2025.

Gunn added: “Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

The upcoming slate of projects includes:

Film Projects

Superman: Legacy – written by Gunn, the film will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

– written by Gunn, the film will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. The Authority – WildStorm characters will join the DCU as members of The Authority take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right

– WildStorm characters will join the DCU as members of The Authority take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right The Brave and the Bold – the DCU will introduce its Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison’s comic series

– the DCU will introduce its Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison’s comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – this science fiction adventure, which will be based on Tom King’s amazing, award-winning recent comics stories, presents a Supergirl viewers are not used to seeing

– this science fiction adventure, which will be based on Tom King’s amazing, award-winning recent comics stories, presents a Supergirl viewers are not used to seeing Swamp Thing – the film will investigate the dark origins of Swamp Thing

Television Projects for HBO Max