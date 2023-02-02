Rebecca Rørmark has been appointed to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Head of Streaming Marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Warner Bros Discovery (WBD).

WBD is preparing for the launch of its enhanced, global streaming platform that will combine HBO Max content with content from discovery+ into a single user interface. It’s scheduled to launch in the US and LatAm this year, before rolling out in Europe from 2024. Rørmark will lead the evolution of the streaming brands, growth of the subscriber base and marketing preparations for the launch of the product.

Rørmark previously ran marketing for Dplay in the Nordics (since 2015) and oversaw its rebrand to launch discovery+ in 2021. She has also previously worked with brands including Netflix, Fox, National Geographic, Nickelodeon and MTV.

Rørmark has been with the business almost ten years since joining Discovery Networks Norway in 2013. Her marketing remit expanded to cover all the Nordics in 2017 and following the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia in 2021 became VP, Marketing and PR at WBD for the region.

Rørmark commented: “I feel very privileged to be joining this incredibly talented team at such a crucial time in our business, as we work together towards launching an enhanced streaming service that will deliver the best of what discovery+ and HBO Max have to offer. Consumers are craving great content, ease and consolidation and I believe we will deliver what they are looking for with our enhanced product.”

Rørmark takes up her new post from the beginning of February and will continue to be based in Oslo. She reports to Patrizio Spagnoletto, WBD’s Global Chief Marketing Officer for direct-to-consumer.