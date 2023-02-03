Gilat takes multi-million dollar train journey

Gilat Satellite Networks has won a contract worth “multi-millions of dollars” to supply and equip for the expansion of continuous satellite-based services on trains in the Asia-Pacific region (although it does not specify precisely where).

“Throughout the world, Gilat’s field-proven ER7000 antennas have been successfully deployed to empower SATCOM On-The-Move applications. They provide reliable, high-performance broadband connectivity for vehicles and rail travel, maximizing throughput with high efficiency in a low-profile system with minimal size and weight. These features make the ER7000 ideally suited for these applications, enabling real-time broadband satellite communications for video, voice, and data transfer,” said Gilat in a press statement.

“For many applications, SATCOM on-the-move is the only choice for reliable, continuous, and quickly deployable broadband connectivity. This project is an excellent example of how Gilat antenna systems can be used to provide better management of complex transportation networks, as well as reliable internet coverage for passengers,” commented Amir Yafe, VP/Mobility & Global Accounts at Gilat. “We are excited with the prospect of working on more projects like these to be deployed in the future.”