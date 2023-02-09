WBD to keep Discovery+ platform?

Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD) global streaming plans has taken a new twist with reports that the company is planning on keeping Discovery+ as a stand-alone streaming platform. It appears customer surveys have indicated a lot would resist moving ‘up’ to a mega bundler including HBO Max.

The plan appeared to have been that WBD would go ahead with its proposal of a unified streaming platform to rival the likes of Netflix and Disney+ – possibly called Max. Now, however, Discovery+ would be available in the US as a stand-alone option at a lower price, reports WSJ.

WBD seems uncertain how best to position itself in the streaming market against Netflix and Disney+ already in the SVoD market with clear brand propositions.