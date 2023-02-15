ITV and S4C are the latest UK broadcasters to sign up to the TV Coalition for Change (CFC), the body seeking to improve working conditions for freelancers in the UK TV industry.

They join some of the biggest names in UK broadcasting including Channel 4, BBC, Sky, UKTV, Channel 5 and Prime Video amon others. They have all agreed to support the Coalition for Change by adopting the Freelance Charter in its mission to update freelancer engagement practices and to improve the working culture for TV freelancers in the UK.

Senior TV Execs Emma Hardy from Channel 4 and Matt Travers from the BBC took over the leadership of the Coalition last year, and the news that ITV and S4C are coming on board is the first big announcement under their stewardship.

Hardy, who is Director of Commissioning Operations at Channel 4 and new co-lead of the CFC, said: “We are delighted to welcome ITV and S4C on board with the CFC. The more cross industry support we have the more powerful we can be as a collective, which will help us drive forward with our agenda to continue introducing real tangible change in the sector. It’s great that ITV and S4C are adding their voice too.”

Travers, who is Head of Business for TV Commissioning at the BBC, added: “It’s great to have the support of ITV and S4C with the Coalition for Change and the Freelance Charter. It’s fantastic to see even more big UK commissioners signing up to the Charter, giving us a much better chance of affecting real change for good across the industry.”

David Osborn, who is Chief People Officer at ITV, commented: “Pledging our support to The Coalition for Change Freelancers Charter is part of our commitment to working together as an industry to bring lasting change. Improving the working life of freelancers throughout the television community and ensuring the industry is a safe place to work, is vital and we look forward to working with the Chairs Emma and Matt, and all partners.”

S4C’s Chief Content Officer, Llinos Griffin Williams, said: “S4C is delighted to be joining our industry partners in supporting the Coalition for Change charter for freelancers. Freelancers have long been the bedrock of the creative industries and this is certainly the case in broadcasting. The world of a freelancer however can be an unpredictable one. As a coalition of broadcasters, we have an opportunity and indeed a responsibility to continually strive to improve the working conditions of our freelancing colleagues. The Coalition for Change is integral to achieving this.”

The Coalition for Change was founded in August 2020 by freelance TV producer and creator of the TV Mindset, Adeel Amini who oversaw a brand new Charter to help improve standards and cultural practices across the sector. The Coalition was founded to discuss issues that impact freelancers working in TV including recruitment practices, health and safety, workplace culture, diversity and inclusivity, bullying and harassment, training and talent progression, new talent and mental health and wellbeing.