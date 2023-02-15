Advanced Television

La Xarxa+ streamer for Catalonian content

February 15, 2023

From David Del Valle in Madrid

A new, free OTT service has launched in Spain, Branded La Xarxa+, the platform is dedicated to local TV content in Catalonian.

The platform distributes 30 local TV channels and radio stations as well as VoD content with around 2,000 titles at launch. Tthe channels are dedicated to various genres including sports, culture, popular traditions and fiction.

The platform is owned by XAL (La Xarxa Audiovisual Local) which has invested €2.8 million in the launch.

