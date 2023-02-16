Orange Spain FY revenues down

Orange Spain has reported its total revenues fell by 1.5 per cent in 2022 to €4.47 billion with its retail revenues falling 1.9 per cent to €3.13 billion. EBITDA fell by 4 per cent to €1.11 billion with CAPEX experiencing a 9.15 per cent drop to €863 million.

In the fourth quarter, however, total revenues grew by 2.3 per cent to €1.2 billion, being the second quarter in a row with an increase (the previous quarter being up 0.2 per cent).

Orange Spain ended the year with 3.98 million customers on fixed broadband.

These results come as Orange and MásMóvil have notified the EC of their merger. European authorities will make a decision before March 20th whether to authorise the merger or launch a deeper probe into what would become a 50:50 joint-venture valued at over €18 billion.