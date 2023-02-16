South Africa: DStv ups pay-TV prices

MultiChoice, as expected, has announced its pay-TV prices for 2023, effective April 1st, for DStv subscribers in South Africa. Prices are rising, but not as much in previous years. However, inevitably with some changes in the DStv packages it is not easy comparing bundles.

For example, DStv Premium subscribers’ monthly bouquet price has an increase of R40 (about €2.09) or 4.77 per cent. These subscribers will continue to get a 100 per cent rebate when accessing MultiChoice’s streaming service Showmax.

DStv Compact Plus subscribers will pay R30 (5.46 per cent) more, while DStv Compact subscribers are getting a 4.66 per cent, or R20 increase. The DStv Family bouquet is increasing by R10 (3.24 per cent), while DStv Access will cost R9 (7.5 per cent) more. The price of the DStv EasyView bouquet will remain unchanged.

DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Family and DStv Access subscribers will continue to get access to Showmax at a 50 per cent discount.

MultiChoice, in its statement, says that “the average 4.3 per cent adjustment across all of DStv’s offerings is far lower than the projected consumer price index (inflation) for 2023. These nominal adjustments help DStv to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price”.

MultiChoice said it recognised that South African consumers are under massive pressure with their discretionary spending, commenting: “The challenges and financial strain that South African consumers have had to face were considered, and once again, DStv absorbed as much of the increase of the cost of doing business as possible in order to implement minimal adjustments.”

“The pressure that consumers are facing due to remnants of the pandemic, as well as the continued rolling blackouts nationwide, has not been lost on us. These adjustments will help us to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy their favourite shows at the most affordable price,” added MultiChoice.