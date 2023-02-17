Dungeons & Dragons cast share Moments Worth Paying For

Pro-copyright consumer education body The Industry Trust for IP Awareness’s ‘Moments Worth Paying For’ campaign is presenting an exclusive message for UK and Irish audiences from the six lead cast members of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, ahead of its release in cinemas on March 31st. In the exclusive and brand-new content, the cast encourage viewers to party up and head to the cinema to catch the film on the big screen.

“This exclusive message from the Dungeons & Dragons lead cast is a great way to amplify the important work of the Industry Trust,” commented Sylvia Dick, Head of Audience Engagement at The Industry Trust for IP Awareness. “It’s fantastic to partner with eOne again and to have this amazing group of stars highlight the premium cinema experience in a fun way that fans will love. The Moments Worth Paying For campaign has been a part of the educational work of The Industry Trust for over a decade, where our partnerships with DCM, Pearl & Dean and Clear Channel and collaborations across UK distributors perfectly reflect what we believe is the best way to tackle the challenges of infringement: harness the power of the creative community and work together for maximum impact and effect. This joined-up approach to tackling piracy is key in delivering the message that movies like Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves are best experienced on the big screen, at your local cinema.”

“The vital work that The Industry Trust carries out year-round to tackle piracy, protect the creative community and promote the big screen experience has never been more crucial,” stated Chris Besseling, Head of Marketing – Film, eOne UK said. “eOne Hasbro is delighted to have collaborated with the Trust again on a Moments Worth Paying For campaign for the upcoming release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, and we’d like to extend our thanks to DCM, Pearl & Dean and Clear Channel for their on-going support. With an all-star international cast, spectacular action sequences, and a whole lotta laughs, this is the perfect partnership to celebrate the wonders of the communal cinema experience – an experience that needs to be valued and protected now more than ever. We are delighted that the film’s stellar cast has come on board to support the partnership and hope that it will work as a powerful piece of content to deliver The Industry Trust’s crucial and inspiring message to UK and Irish audiences, highlighting that the magic of the movies is best enjoyed on the big screen together with a party of friends, family and other cinema lovers.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is released exclusively in UK and Irish cinemas on March 31st, 2023. eOne is releasing the film in the UK and Ireland whilst Paramount is handling worldwide distribution.