MPs to quiz tech giants on AI regulation

The UK House of Commons Science and Technology Committee is to question executives from Google, Microsoft and BT as part of its inquiry into the governance of artificial intelligence (AI).

The tech giants will be quizzed on their use of AI, how the technology may develop, and their perspective on how it should be regulated.

In January 2023, Microsoft announced a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the maker of the ChatGPT tool, and more recently launched Teams Premium which includes ChatGPT-powered features. Google has announced Bard “an experimental conversational AI service”. BT has stated its ambition to move to “AI-led operations” by 2025.

In a separate panel, MPs will hear from Professor Dame Wendy Hall, co-Chair of a Government-commissioned review into growing AI in the UK economy, published in 2017; and Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt, Chair and Co-founder with Sir Tim Berners-Lee of the Open Data Institute. The session will explore the development of AI in the UK economy and the Government’s proposed approach to AI governance and regulation, including perspectives on the forthcoming AI white paper.

The evidence sessions will take place on February 22nd.