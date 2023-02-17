Netflix teams with La Liga for docuseries

La Liga, Spain’s top flight football league, will be the centre of the first sports docuseries that Netflix will produce in the country. The series, currently in pre-production, will focus on the 2023-2024 La Liga Competition, and will be launched globally on Netflix in 2024.

Similar to Netflix’s growing slate of sports programming such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point, the series will take an inside look at everything that happens in the professional football league behind the scenes and the more personal stories of one of the most followed leagues in the world.

“For La Liga, to be the star of Netflix’s first sports series in Spain is a unique opportunity to take our football beyond the fans, to share with the world the excitement of the sport we love, and the chance for all our fans to see La Liga from a totally different angle,” commented Óscar Mayo, Executive Director of La Liga.

“At Netflix, we have always been committed to bringing must-watch series and films to our members around the world. We are very proud and excited to share this project with La Liga, which is an unprecedented opportunity to experience the excitement of one of the most exciting sporting competitions on the planet, first-hand,” added Álvaro Díaz, Director, Unscripted & Documentary Series (Spain).