Telefónica, Ericsson, Qualcomm launch commercial 5G 26GHz

Telefónica, Ericsson and Qualcomm, during Mobile World Congress in Spain, will launch what they say is the first commercial mobile 5G millimetre (mmWave) network.

This technology milestone will allow compatible user devices partners to access the Ericsson-powered Telefónica 5G mmWave network during the event. Qualcomm Technologies, during MWC, will showcase the range of global 5G mmWave devices powered by Snapdragon mobile platforms that drive industry advancement forward.

The use of 5G mmWave spectrum is the optimum way to achieve high speeds and high capacity, and to deliver the best 5G experience in crowded areas. Particularly noteworthy is the role of 5G mmWave in the area of Fixed Wireless Access, digitalisation, Industry 4.0, and connected vehicles, providing extremely high-performance coverage and enabling a completely new range of use cases to be explored.

Based on its high network capacity and performance boost, this 5G mmWave deployment will enable smooth 5G user experience for MWC visitors to Hall 3 at La Fira, allowing for ultra-fast mobile connectivity at lower latencies that will transform the way they realise mobile connectivity.

Telefónica is the only service provider in Spain that has acquired a full 1GHz spectrum, which will make Telefónica the first company able to offer in the future download speeds beyond 5Gbps, and upload speeds of 1Gbps. This massive spectrum will enable the use of bandwidth-intensive applications like multi-view cameras and user-generated content in crowded sport venues like football stadiums. It will enhance immersive experiences such as VR and AR and provide industry and manufacturing companies with the critical communications they need to go fully wireless and become more competitive, by adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation in a fully flexible environment.

The 5G mmWave deployment will cover Hall 3 of the MWC Barcelona event using ample mmWave spectrum bandwidth secured by Telefónica from the recent Spanish spectrum auction. Ericsson is providing its mmWave radio AIR 5322 and high-capacity RAN Processor 6651 to enable the 5G millimetre coverage. The radio access network equipment is powered by Ericsson Silicon chipset, enabling industry-leading lightweight and energy efficiency advantages as well as unique performance and innovative features.

Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G mmWave device bar on its booth (Hall 3, 3E10) will demonstrate 5G mmWave devices powered by Snapdragon including commercial premium smartphones, PCs, CPEs, hotspots, and more. Millimetre band connectivity will allow for multiple benefits, targeting areas with intensive traffic needs like hot spots in indoor and outdoor environments, enhancing existing city macro sites, densification of urban and suburban street sites or using of macro tower sites to extend coverage of fibre-like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service as a complement to fibre deployment in difficult areas.

Gerardo Rovira, director of Radio Access Telefónica Spain, commented: “This first commercial deployment of 5G mmWave services we are launching together with Ericsson and Qualcomm, along with the massive spectrum that Telefónica has obtained in the last auction, is the last milestone in a series of 5G long term projects that Telefónica has been developing in collaboration with enterprises and institutions in the last 3 years, and it goes a long way in showing the commitment that Telefónica has in the development and leadership of a strong 5G ecosystem that will be a key factor in bringing compelling services for both the public and private sectors”

Somaya El-Marrackchi, Head of Networks, Ericsson Iberia, said: “Our collaboration with Telefónica and Qualcomm to achieve this 5G mmWave technological leap in Spain will dramatically change the experience of mobile connectivity for consumers and enterprises, making it faster, more accessible and more reliable. Millimetre band opens a new paradigm in the deployment of 5G technology, that will provide operators a powerful tool to complement existing network deployment strategy to increase performance and capacity with different needs.”

Dino Flore, VP Technology, Qualcomm Europe, added: “We are proud to continue working with industry partners such as Telefonica and Ericsson to push boundaries of connectivity and enable robust consumer experiences. Being able to show the first commercial deployment of commercial 5G mmWave services at MWC 2023 Barcelona is an example of another significant milestone for 5G mmWave in Europe.”