Rebel Team appoints Little Dot Sport

Little Dot Sport, the digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios’ sport specialist label, has been awarded the social media channel management and asset creation contract with motorsport-star Ferdinand Habsburg’s Rebel Team, starting with immediate effect.

Following a competitive pitch, the initial six-month contract will see Little Dot Sport support Rebel Team’s ongoing ambition to drive brand awareness and fan engagement by managing its Instagram and Twitter channels. Utilising Little Dot Sport’s digital expertise, the partnership will include optimisation of content, through to content strategy development and execution and creation of evergreen assets to assist in establishing the brand’s social identity, communicate its mission and build its social community in the lead up to the team’s official launch in June at the world famous 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race.

Ferdinand Habsburg, Founder of Rebel Team, said: “We see in Little Dot Sport a partner which strongly understands the role of community in sports. Their impressive and diverse experience gives us great confidence on our path forward in giving motorsports fans that long-awaited seat at the table.”

Robbie Spargo, Director of Little Dot Sport, added: “It’s great to be working with such a like-minded organisation who are driven by a fan-first approach. This is a very exciting year for Rebel Team and we are really looking forward to playing a part in their journey as we look to maximise opportunities, engage fans and supercharge growth. ”

Rebel Team joins Little Dot Sport’s roster of over 30 retained clients including global sport federations, clubs, broadcasters and brands such as Formula E, the England & Wales Cricket Board, The FA, Premiership Rugby, Eurosport, Serie A, and most recently, The LTA, The Ocean Race, Ascot Racecourse, The Scotland National Team, West Ham United Football Club and David Beckham co-owned company, Guild Esports.