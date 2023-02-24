Report: 5G subs top 1bn

Some 136 million 5G subscriptions were added globally between October and December 2022, bringing the total to just above one billion, according to the Q4 2022 update of the full edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, published in November 2022.

At the close of 2022, 235 communications service providers (CSPs) had launched commercial 5G services. About 35 CSPs have deployed or launched 5G standalone (SA) networks.

Among other statistics, the Q4 update shows: