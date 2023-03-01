Nilesat takes down Iran’s Press TV

Press TV, the Iranian-backed news and documentary channel, has been taken down by Cairo-based Nilesat.

The controversial Press TV channel started life in London in 2007 and is backed by state-owned media and broadcasting body IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting).

Its intention was to counter the news coverage from and for the Middle East from the likes of Al Jazeera. Press TV would normally argue an anti-Jewish bias and in favour of the Shi’a point-of-view (the dominant faith in Iran) and not the Sunni version of Islam.

It has in the past broadcast to North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and areas of Africa and Latin America.

Losing Nilesat coverage means losing millions of homes in the region.

Press TV has now been banned by Europe and the UK (and taken down by satellite operators SES and Eutelsat), AsiaSat and elsewhere.