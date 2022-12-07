Eutelsat takes Press TV off air

French satellite operator Eutelsat has taken Press TV off air following the European Union’s imposition of sanctions on Iran’s English-language news network, according to a Breaking News report on the service’s website.

On November 14th, the European Union imposed sanctions on a number of Iranian institutions and individuals, including Press TV, over alleged rights violations following the recent riots in the country.

Press TV was forced off the air in the UK after media regulator Ofcom revoked its licence for what it described as a serious breach of the Broadcasting Code.