Advanced Television

France: Free launches AVoD service  

March 7, 2023

From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris

Internet service provider Free has launched its first AVoD service in France – a film and drama series offering branded OQEE Ciné.

Exclusive to Freebox subscribers, the service is accessible, limitless, at no additional charge, straight from their TV or via a dedicated OQEE by Free app.

At launch, OQEE Ciné boasts 300 movies, series, comedies and animatedcontent such as Limitless, xXx, Godzilla and Hellboy. New titles will be added each month.

OQEE by Free is available to all Free subscribers on Apple TV, Android TV, smartphones, tablets, Samsung TV and computers.

As of September 2022, Free claimed 21.2 million individual subscribers, including 14.1 million mobile customers.

Related posts:

  1. Germany: Zattoo launches free VoD service
  2. France: M6 launches 6Play ad-free option
  3. Plex launches AVoD service globally
  4. France: Molotov launches Mango AVoD
  5. Orange Spain launches 7-day catch-up service

Categories: Articles, FTA, VOD

Tags: , , ,