France: Free launches AVoD service  

Internet service provider Free has launched its first AVoD service in France – a film and drama series offering branded OQEE Ciné.

Exclusive to Freebox subscribers, the service is accessible, limitless, at no additional charge, straight from their TV or via a dedicated OQEE by Free app.

At launch, OQEE Ciné boasts 300 movies, series, comedies and animatedcontent such as Limitless, xXx, Godzilla and Hellboy. New titles will be added each month.

OQEE by Free is available to all Free subscribers on Apple TV, Android TV, smartphones, tablets, Samsung TV and computers.

As of September 2022, Free claimed 21.2 million individual subscribers, including 14.1 million mobile customers.