France: M6 launches 6Play ad-free option

M6 has launched 6Play max, an ad-free subscription version of streaming and catch-up service 6Play.

The M6 pay streaming platform has been developed by technology subsidiariy Bedrock and will be available on Samsung and OS Android smart TVs which account for some 70 per cent of the market in France.

This new option is accessible via computer, tablet, smartphone and smart TVs for €2.99 per month after a free seven day trial period, with no commitment, then for €3.99 per month after twelve months.

M6 group said that making its streaming platform hybrid meets its viewers’ expectations to receive a premium SVoD standard.

As well a the ability to watch ad-free content, 6Play max subscribers will be able to download content and watch offline, and cast content to TV screens if Chromecast is equipped.

All content will be available for a 30-days period at least, and in HD 1080p format.

All the 6.500 hours of content in the library will remain available on the ad-supported 6 Play service.