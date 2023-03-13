Spain: 7NN withdraws from national DTT

Spanish DTT channel 7NN is pulling out of the nationwide DTT market, to focus just on Madrid to save costs and avoid closure.

The channel has axed 50 per cent of its staff and is planning to move to a new headquarters to cut costs.

7NN was launched in October 2021 airing a 24/7 news claiming to be the alternative to existing TV channels.

The channel is supported by a group of Spanish right-leaning businessmen and TV professionals.