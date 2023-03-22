Vaz new CEO of Vodafone Spain

Portuguese Mário Vaz is to be the new CEO of Vodafone Spain replacing Colman Deegan who resigned last January three years after his appointment.

This is the second time Vodafone has called upon a Portuguese executive to take the post after the 2012-2020 mandate of Antonio Coimbra. Vaz has a good knowledge of both the Spanish and the Portuguese telco markets where competition is very tough and low cost offers rule.

With a degree in Law, Vaz has been CEO of Vodafone Portugal since 2012 and has turned Vodafone Portugal into a very successful convergent operator with 4.3 million homes.

In Spain, reporting to Serpil Timuray, CEO of the European Vodafone Cluster, he will have to face tough competition from Telefónica and Orange and MásMóvil, now in the throes of merging, as well as low cost operators such as Digi who are increasingly gaining momentum.