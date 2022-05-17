Vodafone Spain: Flat revenues, subs down

Vodafone Spain reported a 0.3 per cent rise in revenues to €4.18 million in its last fiscal year (to March 31st), with an EBITDA of €957 million, down 1.1 per cent.

Tough competition in the market drove its revenues per service to fall by 2 per cent to €3.714 million with the company losing customers; In broadband, Vodafone lost 164,000 to end the quarter at around 3 million subscribers, with pay-TV losing 88,000 subscribers to 1.5 million.

Vodafone claims to have the largest movies and TV series offer in the market to boost subscriptions and recently renewed its exclusive contract with HBO Max.