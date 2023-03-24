Fubo/MLB.TV content partnership

Sports-first live TV streaming platform Fubo has confirmed the forthcoming addition of MLB.TV to its line-up of live baseball coverage. MLB.TV is expected to launch on Fubo in the coming days, ahead of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day on March 30th, 2023.

With MLB.TV and its current carriage of MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, regional sports networks (RSNs), local broadcast networks and national sports networks ESPN and FS1, Fubo will have the most baseball coverage compared to any other streaming platform. In addition to coverage of baseball and other sports, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

Fubo customers will be able to add MLB.TV to their existing channel plan for $24.99 (€23.08)/month. MLB.TV offers every out of market MLB game live. Customers will also be able to stream games on demand via Fubo’s Lookback feature.

“With today’s MLB.TV partnership, Fubo now offers the most baseball coverage of any streaming company, on top of our already leading position for local sports coverage and our robust NFL and college sports packages,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “Customers continue to vote for Fubo – we added more net subscribers in Q4 2022 compared to our peers in the space who reported – because of our sports-first differentiation delivered through a premium user experience. We are more confident than ever in our market position and believe that consumers will continue to choose Fubo as we head into baseball season.”

“As a pioneer in sports streaming and the home of streaming baseball, MLB.TV has always focused on delivering world-class viewing experiences for baseball fans,” added Kenny Gersh, EVP, media and business development, MLB. “We’re excited to partner with Fubo to expand the reach of MLB.TV and bring all the action from across Major League Baseball to Fubo subscribers this season.”