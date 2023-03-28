Report: European box office rises 11.8% YOY
March 28, 2023
The cumulative box office revenue in Europe improved 11.8 per cent year over year as cinemas collected $525.6 million (€485.2m) in the first two months of the year, according to figures from OpusData compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The number of film releases in February fell 8.3 per cent to 198 titles compared to 216 titles in February 2022. The UK booked the highest box office revenue for the period under review with $145.2 million, down 8.6 per cent year over year.
Other key highlights:
- Russia’s animated children’s comedy film Cheburashka, distributed by Central Partnership ZAO, remained the biggest earner, with gross box office revenue at $94.5 million year to date. Russia’s cumulative film earnings rose 50.2 per cent to $138.3 million over the comparable period.
- Marvel Studios’s superhero movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (pictured), the third installment in the Ant-Man series, found a spot among the top three films in seven out of the nine tracked European markets. The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures-distributed film topped the box office charts in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.
- Drama rereleases, including Working Title Films’s Four Weddings and a Funeral and 20th Century Studios’s Titanic, also emerged as top-earning titles in the UK and Italy, respectively.
- Cinemagoers in Europe preferred the action and adventure genre of films, followed by drama.