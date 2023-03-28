Report: European box office rises 11.8% YOY

The cumulative box office revenue in Europe improved 11.8 per cent year over year as cinemas collected $525.6 million (€485.2m) in the first two months of the year, according to figures from OpusData compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The number of film releases in February fell 8.3 per cent to 198 titles compared to 216 titles in February 2022. The UK booked the highest box office revenue for the period under review with $145.2 million, down 8.6 per cent year over year.

Other key highlights :