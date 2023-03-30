AMC Networks, VIZIO expand partnership

VIZIO has announced an expanded partnership with AMC Networks, bringing more of the company’s range of programming to VIZIO Smart TVs. The expanded partnership includes the recent addition of the AMC+ app, nine free streaming channels and over 150 on-demand feature films available on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+.

New AMC Networks’ channels featured thanks to the agreement include Portlandia, MSG Sports Zone, AMC en Espanol, Allblk Gems and Overtime.

The launch builds on the popularity of AMC’s free streaming channels already available on VIZIO’s WatchFree+ streaming service, including All Reality WE tv, AMC Thrillers and IFC Films.

Picks and The Walking Dead Universe, as well as the AMC+ premium subscription service distributed on VIZIO Smart TVs that give VIZIO users across America access to AMC’s library, including popular series like Dark Winds, Gangs of London, Happy Valley and the recent premiere of Lucky Hank, starring Bob Odenkirk. AMC+ subscribers also enjoy exclusive access to series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe including the popular Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, along with a catalogue of series and movies, including exclusive new film premieres every week. AMC+ will also debut all-new series from The Walking Dead Universe, including The Walking Dead: Dead City – featuring the Maggie and Negan characters – and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, coming later this year, in addition to the forthcoming final season of Fear the Walking Dead.

“AMC and VIZIO have been working together for several years to bring audiences the best in entertainment. The expansion of our partnership is based on user engagement with existing AMC programming across FAST and AVoD programming as well as viewer response to the recent addition of AMC+ to our premium app library,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO. “Our expanded agreement means VIZIO users can access an even wider range of AMC’s popular and critically acclaimed original programming – enjoying more of what they love, all in one place.”

VIZIO users can subscribe to AMC+ from the VIZIO home screen. In the coming months, users will be able to subscribe using their VIZIO Account.

“This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with VIZIO, which will make even more of our acclaimed and popular programming available to VIZIO audiences including, for the first time, the addition of nine of our curated FAST channels,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. “As we continue to build a new programming universe and franchise around the iconic works of Anne Rice, and bring exciting new stories from the world of The Walking Dead and other new original series to millions of passionate fans, we value our partnership with VIZIO to connect our high-quality and popular original programming with viewers as part of our robust and growing distribution ecosystem.”