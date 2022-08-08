STARZ now on VIZIO

Connected entertainment specialist VIZIO has confirmed that the STARZ app is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs.

Millions of VIZIO users across America can now access STARZ’s premium hit original series and library of on-demand movies. Highlights include STARZ original series from the Power Universe, Outlander and P-Valley, as well as titles such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Thor: The Dark World and many others.

“We welcome STARZ to the entertainment line-up available on VIZIO’s Smart TVs,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO. “The addition of STARZ marks another significant advancement in our commitment to provide our users with access to the programming they love and endless entertainment options for millions of users who begin their entertainment journey with VIZIO.”

“We are excited to bring our STARZ app to VIZIO Smart TVs making our premium programming available to millions of users throughout the country,” added Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks at STARZ. “From our robust slate of original series dedicated to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and our library that features some of the biggest movies, STARZ is delighted to bring our award-winning programming to the VIZIO platform for viewers to enjoy in an easy, frictionless way.”

STARZ joins an extensive list of streaming services already available on VIZIO including Apple TV+, BET+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBOMax, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Prime Video.

STARZ offers VIZIO users monthly and annual subscriptions with unlimited streaming options directly from the VIZIO home screen.