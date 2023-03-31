Netflix orders Scott Pligrim anime

Netflix has announced that the original cast of cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs The World will be reuniting for an anime series adaptation.

The 2010 movie, directed by Edgar Wright and based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comic books, featured Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the lead stars, who will both reprise their roles in the anime, along with a host of other big names including Kieran Culkin, Brandon Routh, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Ellen Wong, Aubrey Plaza, Json Schwartzman and more (see picture).

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim,” commented Wright, who will serve as an executive producer on the series. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now … Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also … well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

The new series will come from anime house Science SARU. It is created, written and executive produced by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, along with Wright.

“Over the years fans had asked if there would be a sequel to the film or some other kind of continuation,” continued Wright. “I knew that a live action sequel was unlikely, but I would usually defer by suggesting that perhaps an anime adaptation was an interesting way to go. And then, lo and behold, one day Netflix got in touch to ask about this exact idea. But even better, our brilliant creator Bryan Lee O’Malley had an idea that was way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books.”

“Everyone is putting their heart and soul into this thing and we’re having the most fun making it,” O’Malley added. “It’s hilarious. It’s emotional. It’s visually stunning. The action scenes will blow your mind. And there might be a few surprises along the way.”

The series will launch on Netflix on a date TBA.