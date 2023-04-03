Bank: Viaplay upside

Viaplay Group will report its quarterly numbers on April 25th, and the forecasts look good. An update from investment bank Jefferies to its clients says that it expects Viaplay to show some very useful growth in terms of Q1 2023 subscriber numbers.

Jefferies suggests Viaplay will report 4.7 million subscribers (up from the same period a year ago when it reported 3.57 million subs). As many had expected in past reporting periods the growth is flowing from its international operations (forecast for Q1 2023 is for International to be at 2.99 million subscribers (up from 1.2 million same period last year).

In other words Jefferies suggests an overall total of 7.69 million (up from 4.78 million a year ago).

The bank advises investors to ‘HOLD’ their stakes although expects shares to fall back a little (down 3 per cent) and updates its share price target to SEK 250.00 (its earlier price target was SEK 258.60).