MTRSPT1 launches on Channelbox

MTRSPT1, the motorsports network, has officially launched on Channelbox via Freeview. With over 2,000 hours of motorsports programming and more than 200 live racing events annually, MTRSPT1 is the go-to channel for all motor enthusiasts.



Channelbox is a multi-channel platform available on connected Freeview channel 271 and Channelbox mobile applications worldwide. Channelbox is free-to-air and has over 70 TV channels.

“We are very excited to launch MTRSPRT1 on Freeview UK. It’s an excellent addition to the Channelbox sports lineup and we are happy to deliver the first free-to-air motorsport channel to the UK audiences,” commented Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox head of content and business development.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Channelbox, providing us with a unique opportunity to superserve our audience in the UK. We are committed to making our world-class content accessible to all motorsports fans across all platforms and with Channelbox we continue to deliver on that commitment” added John Duff, MTRSPT1 Chief Operating Officer.