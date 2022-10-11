Channelbox adds Ukrainian channels

Ukranian channels FilmUA Drama and StarCinema are now available free-of-charge via the Channelbox platform on Freeview UK and via the Channelbox mobile applications worldwide.

Film UA Drama and Star Cinema offer series, movies and general entertainment programmes from the top Ukrainian producers.

“We support Ukraine and it’s citizens and are thrilled to add these two top quality entertainment channels to the platform. We hope that being able to watch the channels from home will bring a small comfort to the Ukrainians in the UK and abroad”, said Tanya Kronfli, Head of Channelbox content and business development.

“Launching StarCinema via Channelbox on Freeview UK is a good opportunity to make the Ukrainians who had to flee the country feel closer to their home”, added Alexei Shuldeshov, General producer of TV channels.

Channelbox is a multi-channel platform available on connected Freeview channel 271 and Channelbox mobile applications. Channelbox is free-to-air and has over 60 TV channels.

