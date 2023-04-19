Amagi unveils Amagi CONNECT

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced the launch of its end-to-end FAST marketplace, Amagi CONNECT, to facilitate the discovery, connection, and monetisation of digital content. Designed to cater to both content owners and FAST platforms, Amagi CONNECT streamlines the process end-to-end, enabling both sides of the ecosystem to rapidly do business and launch new channels in the fast-paced world of FAST.

Amagi offers a vast catalog of FAST channels that can be accessed by various platforms such as connected TVs, virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (vMVPDs), OTT apps, telcos, and pay-TV providers. These platforms can benefit from the diverse content options and global reach of Amagi’s multi-language and multi-genre channels. Through pre-agreed terms, platforms can easily request to connect with a channel and expand their content offerings. Similarly, content partners can pitch their channel to a platform and request a connection. When both parties agree, Amagi promptly creates a new content delivery route.

Amagi CONNECT boasts a cutting-edge feature called the FAST Delivery Tracker that offers end-to-end visibility into the channel delivery process. This feature enables platforms and content partners to track the status of their channel deliveries in real-time, ensuring complete transparency and control. Additionally, the platform provides comprehensive performance analytics for each channel, giving content providers and platforms valuable insights to optimise their content and drive revenue growth.

To explore Amagi CONNECT’s advantages, visit www.amagi.com/connect.