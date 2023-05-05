DTM partners with Little Dot Studios Germany

DTM has partnered with digital content agency, Little Dot Studios Germany, for the 2023 season to target new audiences and increase the digital global reach of the racing series. The collaboration will see Little Dot Studios Germany implement a multi-format approach on YouTube, utilising live and VoD content, together with magazine features and archive content as part of its digital strategy.

This season, DTM racing is debuting its new partnership with the Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC), the European automobile association, after the mobility club took over the rights of the racing series last winter. This also includes highlights from the full DTM archive. As part of DTM’s realignment, ADAC will shift focus to utilise YouTube as a central video content hub for the international presentation of its extensive digital content offering.

Kay-Oliver Langendorff, Head of Partnerships, Cooperations & Sponsoring ADAC, commented: “Due to their vast experience in the automotive and motorsport sectors, Little Dot Studios Germany is the ideal partner to position DTM further digitally and internationally. The collaboration opens up the opportunity for us to address new target groups with different viewing habits and to place DTM on an even broader platform.”

Nils Franck, General Manager Little Dot Studios Germany, added: “Partnering with such an internationally established motorsport series is a great opportunity to showcase our digital and content distribution expertise. With the introduction of English commentary on all races, we will be able to help further develop the DTM brand and help them to reach global audiences”

All races of the upcoming season will be broadcasted live with English commentary on the DTM channel on YouTube. DTM season 2023 will start on May 27th in Oschersleben near Magdeburg.