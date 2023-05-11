Sharp: ‘No conflict of interest’ says BBC

The BBC has published the conclusions of a review into Richard Sharp’s obligations in respect of conflicts of interest since his appointment as BBC Chairman. Sharp resigned from the role on April 28th after a report into whether he had been sufficiently candid about connections with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson concluded he had not.

The review was conducted by three non-executive members of the Board’s Nominations Committee, Sir Nick Serota, Dame Elan Closs Stephens and Shirley Garrood.

The Committee met four times as part of its work, between February 15th and May 5th, 2023. The Committee’s findings have been noted by the BBC Board.

In conclusion, the Committee confirmed it had no concerns in respect of the Chairman’s integrity while in the role.

It was noted – in line with the findings of the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments (OCPA) – that the relevant declarations should have been made at the outset of the Chairman’s tenure, to avoid any potential perceived conflicts of interest. This was not in line with clause 2.4 of the BBC Board’s Code of Practice.

The Committee further agreed all other aspects of the Board’s Code of Practice had been followed satisfactorily during the Chairman’s time in his role.