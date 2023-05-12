New Twitter boss incoming
May 12, 2023
Elon Musk has announced that he will soon name a new chief executive to lead Twitter.
Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla as well as Twitter, revealed the news via the social media platform, which he acquired last year in a $44 billion deal.
Musk did not name the site’s new boss but said “she” would start her role in six weeks, at which point he would become executive chairman and chief technology officer.
Last year, after Twitter users voted for Musk to step down in an online poll he created himself (Yes 57.5 per cent vs No 42.5 per cent), to which Musk responded: “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”