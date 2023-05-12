Vivendi enhances Dailymotion

French media group Vivendi has announced the launch of a new Dailymotion that deploys algorithms to alter its feeds and “enlarge the horizon of its 400 million monthly users”.

The new version was unveiled at an event in Paris and looks to “make the video platforms ecosystem lines significantly move forward” to a more virtuous Internet, as well as offer a new social experience.

“Users can discover established media content as well as creators’ content spanning a plurality of points of views that encourage curiosity and opening the mind,” said Chairman and CEO of Canal+ and Dailymotion Maxime Saada. Some 200 new creators have already joined the platform to publish content and share ad revenues. The platform hopes to attract 5,000 additional creators by the end of 2024.

Dailymotion’s new algorithm pushes forward the exploration of content and diversity of the video sources. The platform has also introduced two new functions; ‘React’, a selfie video comment designed to encourage conversation, and ‘Sondage’, to vote on certain subjects.

“Dailymotion has grown its audience from less than 300 million monthly users in 2017 to near 400 million this year. It’s the only French platform shining internationally with a presence into 145 countries. Our new app offers a healthier experience,” Saada added.

Dailymotion’s goal is to pass the one million users mark by 2026 to stay in touch with the market leaders in YouTube, which claims 2.5 million monthly users in the country, and TikTok, credited with 1.7 million users.