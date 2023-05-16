Sony opens virtual production space at Pinewood

Sony is marking the ten-year anniversary of its Digital Media Production Centre (DMPC) in Europe at Pinewood Studios with a first UK virtual production unit using Sony Crystal-LED technology.

The space has become part of the DMPC in Europe, one of the top destinations for makers of film, television and commercials. The centre allows broadcasters, production companies, and technicians time with Sony’s experts in cinematography.

“Virtual Production is set to be the next technological step change for cinematographers, and we were keen to provide them with a space where they can learn and experiment with the opportunities offered by Virtual Production”, commented Will Newman, DMPC Manager at Sony. “There’s nothing really like getting hands on, and we know that the combination of our VENICE cameras and Crystal-LED screens are the perfect way to achieve excellent quality images.”

At the heart of British cinema, Pinewood Studios, filmmakers can now learn how to use virtual production as it becomes a critical part of the cinema industry, as well as continuing to explore Sony’s Cinema line and CineAlta cameras, including the world-renowned VENICE and VENICE 2.

Sony announced Virtual Production updates at NAB 2023 in Las Vegas. These include the introduction of the Virtual Production Tool Set, designed to tackle common problems with virtual production and to support quality In-Camera VFX. The key feature of the Tool Set is its Camera and Display Plugin feature, which uses Unreal Engine to connect the real and virtual worlds, achieving synergy between hardware and software to design, visualise and refine the virtual production shots before going into the Virtual Production stage.

The launch follows the opening of Sony’s first virtual production studio in Europe in Paris in February.