Thailand: AIS adds more HBO channels, HBO GO

Warner Bros Discovery and AIS have announced an extension of their partnership in Thailand, with a new HBO channel pack now available to AIS PLAY subscribers. Access to the regional streaming service HBO GO will also be included in new AIS packages and promotions.

The new standalone HBO channel pack offers movies and series across five channels – HBO, HBO Family, HBO Hits, HBO Signature and Cinemax – and subscriber access to HBO GO. The pack will be available to AIS customers for 99 THB per month – for the first three months, thereafter 149 THB per month – or 999 THB per year from now until July 15th.

Shonali Bedi, Head of Affiliate Distribution & Digital Partnerships – Southeast Asia & Hong Kong, Warner Bros Discovery, said: “This expanded partnership builds on our successful collaboration with AIS to date, and with the full portfolio of HBO channels coming to AIS PLAY, Thai fans of premium entertainment are in for a real treat. Alongside our existing Warner Bros Discovery channel pack, the new HBO pack and launch of HBO GO increase our brand footprint in Thailand – a key country for us in Southeast Asia – as we continue our growth trajectory in the region.”

Pratthana Leelapanang, Chief Consumer Business Officer at AIS, added: “We are very excited to be expanding our offering with Warner Bros Discovery. This includes many world-famous movies, mini-series, TV shows and lifestyle content on tap for customers at a fantastic price. AIS PLAY has become a core channel connecting digital to customers with a vast range of world-class content, including movies, mini-series, TV shows, sports, music concerts, variety, comedy, documentaries and gameshows among many others, making us Thailand’s leading Streaming Service Provider.”

HBO is known for celebrated shows like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus – as well as many of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. The first season of The Last of Us – arguably the world’s biggest new series in 2023 – is available to stream on HBO GO.

AIS customers will have access to current hit series including Emmy-winning dramas Succession Season 4 and Barry Season 4, and Saturday Night Movie premieres in May of V For Vengeance, Black Adam, The Black Phone and Margaux. Titles on Cinemax this month include The Protégé and Last Looks.

Channels in the Warner Bros Discovery pack on AIS PLAY, which launched in March, include: Warner TV, CNN International, HLN, Eurosport, Food Network, Asian Food Network, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Discovery, Discovery Asia, Animal Planet and TLC.