Ex-VMO2 COO Dodds joins Formula E

Jeff Dodds, whose departure as COO at UK multiplay operator Virgin Media O2 was announced earlier in May 2023, has been named as CEO of all-electric single seater race series Formula E. Dodds replaces Jamie Reigle, who, over the last four years, has led Formula E in partnership with Founder and Chairman, Alejandro Agag, and will now move to an advisory role for the remainder of the season to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

Dodds will lead the next phase of Formula E’s growth as the first electric motorsport world championship and driving force behind sustainability in elite sport.

Formula E says that Dodds has a proven track record in building dynamic media businesses. He served as Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2 for the past two years and prior to that he held leadership positions at Virgin Media as COO, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer. He also spent two years living and working in the Netherlands as CEO of telecoms business Tele2.

Dodds has held executive roles at Callaway Golf and Honda, while he currently sits on the board of the disability equality organisation, The Valuable 500, and is a Non-Executive Director of the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

“I am pleased to welcome Jeff Dodds as Chief Executive Officer ahead of an exciting phase for Formula E as we build upon the success of Season 9,” commented Agag. “Jeff brings a proven track record of dynamic leadership and impressive execution to Formula E, and the Board looks forward to him unlocking the full potential of Formula E, for the benefit of our fans, teams, manufacturers, partners and stakeholders.”

“I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO at Formula E,” declared Dodds. “My passion for automotive, sport and entertainment means I am incredibly excited about this opportunity. Formula E is a unique platform that blends cutting-edge technology with the world’s most sustainable sport, providing endless potential for innovation and positive change. There is a world-class team at Formula E and I am excited to lead them into the next chapter, shaping the future of motorsport and redefining what is possible.”