Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts movies on ITV, ITVX

ITV has announced the renewal of their deal with Warner Bros Discovery which grants the channels and streamer (ITVX) the free-to-air TV and streaming rights to the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies

This marks the first time all eight films in the Harry Potter series will be made available free-to-air and on catch-up in the UK alongside Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The deal also includes the UK network premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore which will air exclusively on ITV main channels before being made available to catch up on ITVX. Transmission dates are to be confirmed.

The deal will run from mid 2023 until the end of 2025 with the movie series being made available across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.