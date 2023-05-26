Netflix hires AMC scripted execs

The co-heads of AMC scripted drama, Emma Miller and Carrie Gillogly, are both headed for Netflix.

Both had been with AMC for near a decade and their departure comes as AMC cuts 20 per cent of content spend this year, down to $1.1 billion (€1.12bn) from $1.35 billion in 2022.

The reduction is part of efforts to “strike the right balance between continued investment in the business and generating sufficient sort of profits and cash flow in the near-term,” said CFO Patrick O’Connell. The company’s Chair has also recently stated that he doesn’t see how the current streamer SVoD model will ever lead to profitability.

It unveiled plans for ad-supported version of its AMC+ streaming service to roll out later this year and has made deals with FAST channel operators.