Samsung Gaming Hub adds Antstream Arcade, Blacknut

Samsung Electronics has announced that Samsung Smart TV and Smart Monitor owners will have access to nearly 3,000 games with the addition of Antstream Arcade and Blacknut to its partner lineup.



Antstream Arcade is one of the world’s largest cloud retro gaming service that provides players access to over 1,400 classic games, including Pac-Man, Galaga, Mortal Kombat, Monkey Island, Earthworm Jim and Double Dragon. through a Smart TV or monitor via the Samsung Gaming Hub. Antstream Arcade is currently offering 12 months of access to the platform for £12.

“Antstream Arcade delivers the best retro arcade video game streaming experience, and we’re proud to align with strong partners like Samsung Gaming Hub that can help us reach more players,” said Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream Arcade. “We’ve experienced firsthand the excitement people have playing the games of their youth and sharing those games with the next generation of gamers.”

Blacknut is an online video game streaming service that offers instant access to hundreds of games. With a monthly subscription, players have access to more than 500 premium games for the whole family, five simultaneously accessible player profiles, and a game library available on all screens. The Blacknut catalogue includes hits such as Metro Exodus and Overcooked 1 & 2 – additionally, exclusive for European users, is a full selection of Disney favourites. Recent additions include TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 and Tour de France 2022.

Exclusively for Samsung consumers, Blacknut will offer new users a 15-day free trial to explore the catalogue and play any of its 500+ premium video games on select 2021, 2022, & 2023 Samsung TVs.

“Blacknut is thrilled to partner with Samsung Gaming Hub and introduce our catalogue to the popular game streaming platform,” said Nabil Laredj, VP, Business Development & Licensing at Blacknut. “With over 500+ games and options for everyone we are excited to be able to bring cloud gaming to the whole family in a whole new way.”