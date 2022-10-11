Antstream Arcade partners with Neo Legend

Cloud gaming specialist Antstream Arcade has partnered with Neo Legend, the Paris-based arcade streaming cabinet manufacturer. Combining iconic content with cloud gaming technology, these new machines will allow players to access a library of over 1,500 playable games.



Neo Legend is creating four different machine models in partnership with Antstream Arcade, including Compact, Classic and Vizion arcade cabinets. The machines provide players with a way to accedd Antstream’s games as they were originally intended, right down to classic arcade controls. Each machine comes with one-year of premium membership to Antstream Arcade and access to exclusive Neo Legend tournaments through the Antstream Arcade platform.

CEO of Antstream Arcade, Steve Cottam, commented: “Antstream Arcade has always been a driving force behind the preservation of games. We give gamers around the world free access to over a thousand games from the arcade era and beyond, making the games of the past more accessible than they’ve ever been before. But we know that there are plenty of retro fans out there that want to experience these games in a way that is as close to how they were originally released as possible. These machines are a love letter to these retro fans, combining the best of gaming history with modern cloud gaming, and we look forward to working with Neo Legend to make this a reality.”



Antstream Arcade’s library of games includes Space Invaders, Pac-Man and Mortal Kombat, and titles licenced from Disney, Warner Brothers, Taito, Atari Bandai-Namco, and a range of smaller indie developers and IP owners from across gaming history.

The arcade machines can be pr-orderd now and are set to launch in January 2023.

